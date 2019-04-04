Top Gear host Chris Harris and three-time British GT champion Jonny Adam are among the drivers who will race a pair of new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the Garage 59 team in the Blancpain GT Endurance Cup this year.



Garage 59 switches from McLaren to Aston Martin for this season, with Adam the sole addition to its driver line-up. The Scotsman – who will also race the new Vantage in British GT this year for TF Sport – will drive Garage 59’s Pro class car alongside Northern Irish racer Andrew Watson and Frenchman Come Ledogar.



Harris will continue to team up with Chris Goodwin and Alexander West in the team’s Am Cup entry.



“I think we have a competitive package in the #59 Vantage,” said Adam. “I know that Come has a very strong racing pedigree and I have known how talented Andrew is since I coached him during the early stage of his career. Garage 59 is a good team and they know the Blancpain championship inside and out.



“Combine all of that with the new Vantage GT3 and you get the ability to forge the consistent assault you need to go after championship victories. Don’t get me wrong though, the Pro class is highly contested and we will face extremely tough opposition but I don’t see any reason why we can’t turn up at the first race and get a strong result.”