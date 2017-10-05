Top ‘honours’ for Nathan in Renault Clio Cup 2017

AlloyGator sponsored racing driver Nathan Harrison has won the Graduates Cup for the 2017 Renault UK Clio Cup season.

The prestigious title is for young drivers in their first full season of the UK Clio Cup. Overall, Nathan finished the competitive season in 10th position driving for Team Pyro with the final round at Brands Hatch last Sunday.

Nathan said: “I’d like to thank Curt and all the team at AlloyGator for their support throughout the 2017 season. Without the backing of businesses such as this I wouldn’t be able to go racing.”

However, it was a double celebration as James Colburn driving for AlloyGator sponsored team PP Motorsport finished sixth in the championship.

Curt Rathbone, managing director at AlloyGator, said: “Our congratulations go to Nathan on winning the Graduates Cup for 2017. As a supporting sponsor we are immensely proud of him and I’m sure this latest accolade will give him great confidence for the future. He’s definitely a name to be looking out for!"

For more information on AlloyGators or to find out about how to become an approved fitter or visit www.alloygator.com

