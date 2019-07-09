Touch Racing Team wins at Hungaroring with SPEEDLINE TRUCK wheels

Image copyright: Don’t Touch Racing

TRUCK, the truck wheel brand of the RONAL GROUP, is the official sponsor of the Berlin "Don't Touch Racing" team in the current FIA European Truck Racing Championship season. At the Hungaroring the champagne corks popped, because driver André Kursim took his first victory.

On the second race weekend of this year's championship, which took place from 21 to 23 June at the Hungaroring in Budapest, André Kursim achieved the first victory of the season for the Don't Touch Racing team with his yellow race truck "Maggy" – as always equipped with SPEEDLINE TRUCK wheels. After several good placings already he was able to win the last race of the weekend with a thrilling drive and a clear lead.

This year SPEEDLINE TRUCK is supporting the German racing team "Don't Touch Racing", which has been competing independently in the championship since 2018. SPEEDLINE TRUCK's lightweight forged aluminum wheels ensure less weight and therefore higher speed. Sven Walter, team manager of the Don't Touch Racing team, emphasizes this in his summary of the days at the Hungaroring: "It was a terrific weekend! Thanks to SPEEDLINE TRUCK's ultra-light aluminium wheels, we were able to go a few tenths of a second faster and ultimately win on Sunday!”