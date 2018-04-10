Toyo Announces 2018 Sponsorship Of UK Tough Mudder Series

Toyo Tyre UK Ltd, makers of some of the world's most capable off-road tyres, has announced an expanded programme of sponsorship activities, one which will see it partner with the Tough Mudder series of endurance events. It's a move which promises to benefit both parties, not forgetting those drivers that rely on Toyo rubber on a daily basis.

Tough Mudder is a team-oriented obstacle course featuring 3 event formats, Tough Mudder Full (10-miles) Tough Mudder Half (5-miles) and Tough Mudder 5K (5-kilometres), designed not only to test physical strength but also mental grit. With an innovative course that has inspired more than three million participants worldwide, Tough Mudder is the premier adventure challenge series in the world. In 2018, Tough Mudder events across the UK and around the world will feature new and world class obstacles designed to test your physical and mental strength. More than 95% of participants register as part of a team; to encourage teamwork and camaraderie over competition, the events remain untimed.

The move will see a Toyo’s presence at each of Tough Mudder's prime events, including Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder Half, Tough Mudder Full and Toughest Mudder, with the firm also taking ownership of the ‘Skid Marked’ Tyre Wall obstacle and the Toyo activation of ‘The Human Hamster Wheel’.

Toyo will also provide a 24in x 1.4m excavator tyre (weighing in at a not inconsiderable 120kg) for the course Tyre Flip Challenge. It promises to make the 2018 Tough Mudder series the most challenging to date!

Toyo's decision to work with the organisational team behind Tough Mudder makes a great deal of sense, not least as the firm has long been closely associated with mud-plugging of the automotive kind, with Toyo’s tyres having proved their worth in some of the most hostile conditions imaginable.

Head over to the Tough Mudder website to learn more: https://toughmudder.co.uk