Toyo Tires becomes official partner of the AIG Women's British Open

Toyo Tires announces it will be an official partner of the 2019 AIG Women’s British Open Golf Tournament to be held at Woburn Golf Club from August 1 - 4.

Toyo Tires have been involved in elite women’s golf since last year when they commenced support for leading Japanese player, Mamiko Higa, as part of their “One Team” project.

In addition to visibility on signboards around the course and the video screen, Toyo Tires will also feature in the official program. The event will be also featured by Toyo Tires through their social media channels.

One of only two women’s majors played outside the US, the AIG Women’s British Open is one of the most important in the international calendar. The tournament will be seen by a wide audience through live and highlights TV broadcasts.