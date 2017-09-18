Toyo Tires Develops “noair” – A New Non-Pneumatic Tyre

TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. has been conducting research in order to realise new possibilities for automobile tyres with an eye on future changes in the mobility society. Toyo Tires announces the development of “noair,” a neo-futuristic airless concept tyre that does not require any filling of air.

Toyo Tires undertook a fundamental review of the existing “basic structure of pneumatic tyres,” which cushions impacts from the road surface by supporting the weight of the vehicle by filling the inside with air. Toyo Tires has been researching airless tyres since 2006 under a new concept of ensuring the fundamental performance of a tyre without the need for it to be filled with air. In May 2012, Toyo Tires introduced a prototype as a reference exhibit at a specialist automobile technology exhibition with the aim of demonstrating some of the technological developments that had been amassed up to that point. Automotive Engineering Exposition 2012 Fundamental changes in the tyre structure from previous prototypes and moving forward with resolving issues has led to substantial improvements in multiple performance indexes as well as making it possible to drive the tyres at a practical level. Naming it the “noair” concept tyre, Toyo Tires will continue to engage in research with the aim of practical application as well as efforts to advance technological developments.

For the inner core side, the basic tyre structure comprises of special high-rigidity resin spokes to ensure sufficient strength to support the load. Basic tyre performance, namely “drive, turn, stop” is also achieved by using a rubber material for the outer tread that comes into contact with the road surface. The section between the spokes and rubber tread, the outer diameter ring is reinforced with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) which serves to reduce the load imposed on the spokes.