Toyo Tires Motorsport Enjoys a Stellar 2018!

Toyo Tires has long been linked to a huge variety of motorsport championships and series throughout the UK at both a professional and club level. Throughout 2018 Toyo sponsored no fewer than 21 diffierent race championships, playing a pivotal role in encouraging first time drivers, newcomers to racing and established pros to get behind the wheel of all manner of exciting machinery and enjoy some of the UKs most scintillating tracks. This commitment to all levels of motorsport highlights Toyo’s devotion to both grass roots championships and high-level competition, something the firm is exceptionally proud of. Following a packed year of sponsorship, the company has vowed to support even more club-level competitors in 2019.

The list of events and championships that Toyo now embraces is truly exceptional. At the forefront is the Toyo Tires MSA British Rally Cross championship (BRX) set to be hosted over eight rounds at seven different weekends in 2019. Current Supercar champion and all round driving legend, Mark Higgins, is set to compete in a killer grid of talent once again with events taking place at Silverstone, Lydden Hill, Pembrey and Croft. Championship manager, Tim Whittington was elated that Toyo will remain title sponsor once again, “I’m pleased to be able present a calendar that offers a full season of competition and makes use of the circuits available to us. Toyo Tires remains the title sponsor for the third year and the championship will continue to be covered by a mix of social media coverage and TV broadcasts,” said Tim. “Toyo’s involvement has always been appreciated and we’re looking really forward to the partnership going forwards into 2019.” With no fewer than seven different classes taking part under the BRX banner, it is sure to remain a crowd favourite, and thanks to names such as Sebastian Loeb, Andreas Bakkerud and Mark Higgins, it is also studded with household names.

Alongside such a high profile UK championship, Toyo also play a part in many, slightly more accessible forms of UK motorsport, another key one of importance being the 7 Race series. This one make championship allows drivers of both Caterham R300 and Supersport (1600cc) open top sportscars to compete in a friendly and fiercely fought championship across a variety of UK and European circuits. Born out of a regular race event that used to take place at Portimao in Portugal, it has now blossomed into a fully-fledged race series with tightly packed grids providing ample excitement at every round. Tracks also include continental European rounds at Estoril, Mugello, Jerez, Jarama, Vila Real and Portimao, so there’s no doubt that the series has gone from strength to strength.

Many of the one make championships that Toyo support are all about cost effective racing and with some of the UKs most hotly contested championships on the list, it is little wonder Toyo’s road going and trackday specific rubber provides such sure footed – and great value - performance.

Take a moment to digest the mammoth list of 2018 championships that Toyo played a part in and it certainly bodes well for the future of UK Motorsport at all levels. The full 2019 list will be announced shortly.

BMW Car Club Racing

BRSCC Toyo Tires Porsche Championship

BRSCC Production Mk2 Golf GTi Championship

BRSCC Production Mk5 Golf GTI Championship

CTCRC Toyo Tires Pre-2005 series

Hyundai Coupe Cup

MSVT Trackday Championship

Toyo Tires 7 Race series

Toyo Tires JEC saloon & GT Championship

Toyo Tires Production BMW

Toyo Tires Racing Saloons

750mc MR2 Championship

Super Lap Scotland

Irish Formula Vee Championship

Northern Ireland Fiesta Championship

Northern Ireland Sevens Championship

Irish BMW Mini Championship

Irish Autotest Endurance Championship

Formula Sheenan

Classic Marquees Sportscar Club

2CV Racing Club

