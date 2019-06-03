Toyo Tires partner with UCI BMX World Championships 2019

Toyo Tires announces that it has become an Official Partner of the UCI BMX World Championships 2019 which take place from 21 July to 27 July at Zolder race circuit, Belgium

Organised by the World governing body of cycle racing - Union Cycliste Internationale - since 1996, the BMX World Championship are the pinnacle of competition in this explosive, all-action sport. BMX, or Bicycle Motocross races are held on purpose built courses, which challenge the riders combining tarmac, loose surfaces and jumps. At Zolder, each breathtaking race, over 380 meters, will be completed in just 30 seconds by the elite riders.

Toyo Tires have partnered with the BMX World Championships to increase their visibility among young sports fans who enjoy watching the extreme challenge of BMX racing. With logos positioned around the circuit including on the start ramp, the brand will be seen worldwide through the championships.

Competitions to win places at the event will be held in the weeks before the championships to allow fans to see the action live and more details about that can be found on Toyo Tires website and social media pages.

Toyo sponsored athlete Neneka Nishimura, from team Gan Trigger in Japan will participate in the women’s championship.