Toyo Tires Team Up With Tough Mudder Endurance Events for 2019

Toyo Tire UK Ltd, has once again decided to leap into the muddy pit of off-road adventure by teaming up with Tough Mudder for a second year running to sponsor and support the globally renowned series of mud runs.

Given Toyo’s reputation for producing some of the world's finest, most capable, mud-plugging tyres in the form of the Open Country range, this move to support the muddiest, teamwork-inspired challenge on the planet comes as no surprise. Given the nature of the Tough Mudder challenge, it falls in line perfectly with Toyo’s own tough and resilient Proxes SUV range and Open Country off-road range.

Tough Mudder is a series of team-oriented obstacle courses that run throughout the UK. The first event, the Tough Mudder 5K Urban, kicked off the 2019 season on April 12th In Finsbury Park, North London. , Next up is Tough Mudder London West which will feature the muddy 5K version and

Tough Mudder Classic, which features 8-10 miles of muddy mayhem and loaded with 25 best-in-class obstacles and 10 new or updated 2019 obstacles on Every. Single. Course.

Every Mudder will be able to tackle the latest Toyo backed OVERTIRED obstacle where runners must take a running jump and see if they can clear the boggy waters beneath before using teamwork to make it over the walls. Don’t forget Toyo’s ownership of the legendary ‘Human Hamster Wheel’ either - truly a feet-of-strength to test even the most honed of humans.

‘Celebrating in style ‘ has also been backed by Toyo as the on-site musical driving force will be provided courtesy of the Toyo DJ Tower, situated at the heart of each event in the Mudder Village.

Toyo has also provided a 24in x 1.4m earth-moving excavator tyre (weighing in at a monstrous 120kg) for the course Tyre Flip Challenge. It promises to make the 2019 Tough Mudder series the most challenging to date!

