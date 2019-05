Toyo Tires announces it will be exhibiting at 28thedition of Autopromotec at the Fiera di Bologna from May 22 – 26, 2019.

Toyo Tires will be using the show to present its range of UHP and SUV products to the large number of aftermarket professionals who visit this exhibition. Two brand new products will be revealed at the exhibition, a winter tire and a new motorsport product.