Toyo Tires to offer action-packed schedule at Auto Salon 2018

Tuning, motorsports, custom cars - if any of these words tingle your senses you are most likely already aware that the Tokyo Auto Salon is the mecca for the Japanese aftermarket scene. With the annual spectacle growing not only size but also audaciousness, Toyo Tires does not want to be outdone - and has prepared a special schedule featuring some of the biggest names in racing to highlight this year's booth experience. Numerous events are on tap, including demo runs as well as special talk sessions by the stars in addition to all the madness Toyo Tires is known for the Salon.

The headliners are Ken Block and BJ Baldwin, who, if you are into motorsports and have access to YouTube, need no introduction. Between the two of them, they are not only responsible for millions of views on their extraordinary videos, but are simultaneously two of the most successful racers in their respective sports.

Ken Block has been extremely active in events like the World Rally Championship (WRC), X-GAMES, but he is perhaps most famous in the racing scene for his YouTube activities. The “Gymkhana” video series featuring Ken’s amazing drifts has been viewed over 400 million times by excited fans all over the world. The latest entry, “Climbkhana”, was released September 2017 and shows the 1,400-horsepower Mustang “Hoonicorn II” powering up Pikes Peak, Colorado while drifting literally on the edge - of cliffs, that is. The video has been viewed over 9 million times in less than 3 months.

BJ Baldwin remains the only driver who has won the BAJA1000, the world’s toughest off-road race, for two years in a row without a second driver and has cemented his place in off-road racing history. Among his other achievements include 7 off-road racing championships, 3 SCORE International championships, 1 BAJA500 victory as well as a Dakar Rally class championship. The 4th installment of his popular “Recoil” came out in May 2017 and is simply astonishing, showing him whipping his 3-ton trophy truck through the streets of Havana, pulling of various stunts – including a 50m-plus jump.

Of course, it would not be the Auto Salon without some amazing cars on display. Here too, Toyo Tires will satisfy your appetites by bringing along a host of tuned-up machines, including the cars of the headliners - Ken Blocks’s Hoonicorn V2 and BJ Baldwins’s Toyota Tundra Trophy Truck.

Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of January 2018



