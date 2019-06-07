With less than two weeks until the Tyre Recovery Association’s annual Recycling Forum Day, record numbers of delegates have reserved places to hear key announcements on initiatives impacting both the tyre and recycling industries.

Following nearly four years of consultation and work, attendees to the Forum will be the first to hear details of a Fire Prevention Plan specifically for the tyre recovery sector. The TRA and its guest speakers will provide both an overview and technical insight into an agreed guidance on the safe storage of end of life tyres (ELTs) and tyre-derived rubber materials (TDRMs), which recognises the very special circumstances and needs of all those businesses involved in tyre recovery.

To address the need for more efficient tracking of tyre waste and to further tackle rogue activity, including the blight of fly-tipping, the TRA has been trialling the use of a digital traceability solution. The results of the trial will set out the merits for adoption, potentially in the not-too-distant future.

Reflecting the TRA’s approach to tackling the challenges of the sector with its partners, Stefan Hay, Chief Executive, National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA), will outline the importance of Responsible Retailing.

Tim Stott, President, TRA, and Peter Taylor OBE, Secretary General, TRA will host and speak at the Tyre Recycling Forum Day.

With nearly 100 delegates registered to attend, few places remain available for the event which takes place at the Ardencote Manor Hotel on 18thJune. However, those who would like to attend can find details on the tyrerecovery.org website (tyrerecovery.org.uk/recycling-day-2019), and every effort will be made to accommodate requests. The day begins with registration at 10am and concludes at 1pm with a networking lunch.