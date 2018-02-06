TRA Forum Day - 7 March 2018

The TRA Forum Day is a key event in the tyre recycling calendar so the organisation is looking forward to seeing you on March 7th. The Venue this year is The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Wishaw in the West Midlands.

To register for this year’s Forum, please follow this link and reserve your chosen number of places: https://tyrerecovery.org.uk/latest-news/tra-news/tra-forum/

Topics to be discussed at the forum include the NTDA and TRA’s Part Worn Tyre Accreditation Programme which will provide a fully-audited accreditation for tyres being offered for resale as part worn tyres. The programme will be introduced by Alan Bithell.

Gary Walker from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) will also talk on the evolving partnership between TRA and SEPA. Howard Leberman from the Environment Agency will talk about the role of the regulator and discuss the proposed new charging regime for operators.

NTDA chairman Stefan Hay will also talk about the importance of shared responsibility in the tyre industry. Arihant Singhi from Gemini Corporation will also speak at the forum, providing a global perspective extending to Australia and New Zealand as well as the USA and Europe on issues such as threats and opportunities relating to ECT exports, trans frontier shipments of waste, regulatory barriers and of course the potential impact of ‘Brexit’.

Participation is without charge but if you would like to register your intention to be there on the day it would help them manage numbers at what is inevitably a sell ‘out’ event. You will receive an advance notice of the final speaker line up.

Please make a diary date now, the Forum Day is essential listening for everyone in the UK tyre industry as well as the recycling media, the regulators and fellow association colleagues at home and abroad.