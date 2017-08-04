Tractamotors wins Pirelli 4x4 Key Dealer of the Year 2016





Pirelli is delighted to announce that Tractamotors in Cavan, Ireland has won the 4x4 Key Dealer of the Year award, which focuses on excellence in customer service.This is the second year Pirelli has provided this award to one of its exclusive 4x4 Key Dealer Club member tyre dealers. Each dealer nominated a depot and was then subjected to three independently run mystery shop audits by phone. Judging took into account everything from the way a call was answered and time taken to answer, to general attitude over the phone and product knowledge.

Speaking about the award Company Director, John Clarke said: “Tractamotors is proud of the fact that we are the only Pirelli Performance Centre in Ireland and have now been recognised as the 4x4 Key Dealer of the Year. We pride ourselves on customer service and I’m really pleased with the whole team and the efforts they go to make sure our customers are happy. We are delighted to offer Pirelli tyres, as they represent the brand identity and quality we want to offer.”

Pirelli UK Sales Director, Jason Sugden, said: “Congratulations to the whole team at Tractamotors on winning this award. It is a very difficult accolade to win and Tractamotors demonstrated high levels of customer service and excellent product knowledge.”