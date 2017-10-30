Trade comes out to support The Parts Alliance’s South West Show

Storm-like conditions failed to deter well over 500 garage owners and mechanics from visiting Sandy Park, home to English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, on the evening of Thursday 19th October. The event hosted garage customers invited by the nine Parts Alliance branches in Somerset, Devon and Cornwall - including the recently opened Midsomer Norton Branch.

Some 57 supplier stands were situated across two conference rooms. They represented many of the leading OE parts brands distributed by The Parts Alliance’s members throughout the UK.

The CEO Peter Sephton, his directors and senior management of The Parts Alliance were also present to welcome customers, suppliers and support staff. Henry Buckley President and CEO of Uni-Select Inc. and his executive team also participated in meeting guests.



The ‘special guest’ appearances from three-time BTCC Champion Matt Neal and Car SOS TV presenter Fuzz Townshend proved particularly popular. A hushed crowd listened intently as both enthusiastically participated in question and answer interviews.

“We were delighted to attract so many customers along in the middle of the working week,” said Paul Dineen, Regional Business Director for the South West and Head of Garage Programmes at The Parts Alliance. “It was a superb event and everyone was just hugely positive throughout.”

The Parts Alliance say the event built upon 2016’s debut show to attract more suppliers and more visitors. Sales on the night were double last year’s levels too, with many more leads also being followed up by local branches in the days that followed. The Parts Alliance promise plans are already in place to make the show bigger and better for 2018.

Fuzz Townshed (L), Paul Dineen (2nd L), Matt Neale (R) and a lucky winner.





