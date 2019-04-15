TRANSAID ANNOUNCES DATES FOR CYCLE MALAWI 2020

International development agency Transaid is inviting riders from across the transport and logistics industry to saddle up for Cycle Malawi 2020 – its next overseas fundraising challenge.



The event promises to be an epic two-wheel adventure taking cyclists across the country commonly known as the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’, thanks to the kindness and friendliness of its people. Also famed for its spectacular beauty, Malawi played host to Transaid’s first cycle challenge in 2006 – when 12 riders raised £33,000 to support its lifesaving work.



Next year’s event will mark the 10th Transaid African cycle challenge and will take place between 12th and 20th September 2020, including five days of cycling. The ride, which is being organised by charity cycle tour specialist Classic Challenge, will provide an opportunity to discover Malawi away from the tourist trail, witness local life in rural Africa, and to visit one of the many countries Transaid has worked in in recent years.



Announcing the ride, Florence Bearman, Head of Fundraising at Transaid, says: “Malawi holds a special place in our hearts as it was where we held our first cycle challenge of any kind. Over the years we have worked on both access to health care and driver training programmes in Malawi, the most recent of these involving the bicycle ambulance – a simple but very effective lifesaving mode of transport.”



Commenting on the importance of Transaid’s international cycle challenges, she adds: “These events provide a fantastic opportunity for supporters to see the countries we work in, and they contribute essential unrestricted funding towards the testing of new programmes to improve road safety and access to healthcare.



“There’s been lots of talk about a possible return to Malawi, and we’re naturally delighted to be launching this event. We also hope to welcome many new faces on board.”



Cycle Malawi 2020 will follow an established route adopted by Classic Challenge, which has been running cycling events in-country for a decade. This will take riders through spectacular Southern Malawi via Liwonde National Park, the country's prime spot for wildlife viewing – with an optional two-hour sunrise safari, providing an opportunity to see some of the highest densities of hippo in Africa, elephants, zebra, crocodiles and as many as 400 different species of birdlife. The trip will also include an opportunity to relax on the shores of Lake Malawi and to explore the old colonial capital of Zomba.

Riders will cover an average of 60 miles per day and the route is graded as challenging. The penultimate day’s riding includes an afternoon tackling the Zomba Plateau, a stunning table-like mountain which soars to more than 2,080m and presides over the surrounding area.



Numbers are strictly limited, and those wishing to take part are invited to register their interest with Transaid promptly. Transaid will also be holding a briefing webinar for interested riders in the coming months, where the team will provide full information about the trip.



To register your interest in a place on the webinar, or to request a registration pack, please contact Tony Jones, Transaid Events Officer, on 020 7387 8136 or email tony@transaid.org.



Those signing up for a place on Cycle Malawi 2020 will be asked to pay a £349 registration fee, and to commit to raising a minimum of £3,800 for Transaid. Entries are welcomed from both individuals and teams.



Cycle Malawi 2020 will take place three months after next year’s Land’s End to John O’Groats (LEJOG) cycle challenge, which is being held between 2nd and 13th June 2020.



For more information and to find out how you can support the organisation visit www.transaid.org.