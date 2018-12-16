International development organisation Transaid has kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations with a special showcase event in London, attended by more than 150 industry supporters, partners and development organisations, together with Patron HRH The Princess Royal and the entire Transaid team.

The event, held on 21st November 2018, highlighted Transaid’s many achievements in sub-Saharan Africa, which have been made possible thanks to the extensive support of the transport and logistics industry and key funding partners.

Addressing assembled guests, The Princess Royal said: “Thank you for being part of the first 20 years of Transaid. I hope you can all see what has been achieved and what is yet to come. Your industry expertise and knowledge has driven this success, which is making a real difference in places where people are looking for change.”

Commenting on the importance of one of Transaid’s major initiatives, she added: “Evidence suggests that increasing driver training across sub-Saharan Africa has improved lives across the board – Transaid’s programmes have been proven to work and I hope the industry recognises the value they add.”

Caroline Barber, CEO of Transaid, took the opportunity to announce the imminent scale up of the MAMaZ against Malaria programme, in which Transaid has demonstrated how a functioning supply chain can save children’s lives.

Speaking about the successes during Transaid’s first 20 years, Barber said: “It’s been an incredible journey for us and we have made real progress in transforming people’s lives in Africa. We’re stronger than ever and we have a clear vision to guide us, with 32 faithful corporate partners by our side. Together we can make the world a better and safer place.”

Ismaila Balogun, a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, shared insight into his own experience of working alongside Transaid to implement the Emergency Transport Scheme (ETS) in Adamawa State, Nigeria.

He told guests: “I have worked with Transaid since the beginning of the ETS scheme, sharing local transport solutions which improve access to basic services and economic opportunity for rural communities. These experiences have been profound and rewarding for me, and also for the lives of vulnerable women in sub-Saharan Africa who have been touched by the exceedingly great work and commitment that has been put in by Transaid.”

Transaid’s 20th anniversary showcase event was held at Mail Rail – The Postal Museum, which was once the hub of logistics activity for Royal Mail in London.

Transaid was founded 20 years ago by Save the Children and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (UK). Its work focuses around a set of beliefs that every driver should be able to go out for a day’s work without the fear they may not come home due to dangerous vehicles or a lack of training; that every family should be able to access emergency health services; and that every community should be able to build skills and transform their opportunity to make a living.