Treadsetters Announce New Sales Director

Treadsetters the Telford based wholesalers have appointed Peter Harper as Sales Director and is a board member.



Harper brings a wealth of sales and product experience having held a variety of senior management positions, he has headed up divisions such OTR, New Tyre sales, Retread & Casings, PPK/Mileage and assisted in developing a Sales Capability framework for all sales people during his 45 years with Goodyear Dunlop.

Harper will lead the sales teams in growing its UK, European and international sales operations, which currently stands at 45 countries globally.