Treadsetter's Golf Day

Treadsetters held its first Golf Day at Shifnal Golf Club in Shropshire on the 8th August with a number of Tyre dealers taking part in a Stapleford format with the winners with the best 2 scores on the card.

After a wet start to the day the weather soon cleared to provide a great days golf and after fuelling up on Bacon Butties, tea and coffee and goody bags for each player, the competition teed off at 11:30am.

Prize/Awards were given for Nearest the Pin, Longest Drive and Best Player of the Day/Bandit award, with the overall Winners on the day, Steve Bryan, Chris Bill of Treadsetters with Llion Roberts and Owain Roberts from Saracens Tyre Services, with the Runners Up Peter Harper from Treadsetters, Andy Christmas and Les Lawrence from Lodge tyres.

Everyone was joined by members of staff and Directors of Treadsetters in the evening for a three course meal and Prize giving.

A company spokesman said, “In view of this event having been such a success with everyone enjoying the day, this will become an annual event.”





Winners – Chris Bill, Steve Bryan of Treadsetters. Llion Roberts & Owian Roberts of Saracens Tyre Services.