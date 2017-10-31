Trelleborg Announces Launch of YourTire

At Agritechnica 2017, Trelleborg will unveil YourTire, a new online service that allows customers to personalise their Trelleborg radial tractor tyres. Using the YourTire online configurator tool, customers can add their name or logo to new tyres, bringing a new level of personalisation to farm machinery.

Maurizio Buonopane, Business Development Manager at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, explained; “As with all our innovations, YourTire has its roots in our customers’ requirements.

“Trelleborg is a brand of choice; our leading products are customer specified as original equipment, meaning that when customers configure their machine they are also choosing our tyres. YourTire now provides an extra level of personalisation, by allowing customers such as commercial agricultural contractors to add their name or logo to the tyres fitted to their machines; it makes them and the work they do more recognisable.

“YourTire offers customers something unique; a tyre that delivers excellent performance as well as product personalisation. We live in an era of customisation where the personal touch gets added in many aspects of people’s lives and tyres shouldn’t be any different.

On the Trelleborg stand at Agritechnica an IF900/65R46 TM1000 High Power tyre will be personalised with the Blunk name.

“Blunk are a key German agricultural contracting firm and we are very proud to have the involvement of such an established leader,” concludes Buonopane.

The IF900/65R46 TM1000 High Power personalised to launch YourTire will be on display at Agritechnica 2017, November 12 to 18 in Hannover, Germany. Further information will be available at Trelleborg’s Agritechnica Press Conference on Monday November 13th 2017