On the 29 of June 2018, Trelleborg inaugurated its new European logistics hub for material handling and construction tyres and its new Benelux commercial office in Evergem, Belgium.

The new premises consist of a 10,000 meter square warehouse along with offices to house the Benelux commercial office for Trelleborg Wheels Systems. Holding more than 70,000 tyres in stock, Trelleborg Wheel Systems can serve its European warehouses and key customers in the region from this facility on a ‘Just In Time’ basis.

Paolo Pompei, President Trelleborg Wheel Systems, says: “We were honored to cut the ribbon and celebrate this special moment at the Evergem site in Belgium in the presence of 150 guests that included, our customers, journalists, representatives from local authorities and Trelleborg employees. We consider Evergem as the beating heart of the material handling and construction tyres business and a key hub due to its strategic position in Europe, as well as its proximity to key markets.

“We are now located in a modern and prime location with state-of-the-art equipment designed according to the latest Trelleborg technology standards. This means we will be ableto serve our customers even better from this hub, which is within the world-wide logistics organisation of Trelleborg Wheel Systems. It willincrease our efficiency and flexibility, as well as enhance our service levels. Our investment in Evergem is highlighting our strong commitment to our partners to deliver an excellent service and to improve the productivity of their operations.”

The new building is constructed in the historical location of Bergougnan, on a production site built at the beginning of 1900 and acquired by Trelleborg Wheel Systems in 1988. In 2002, Trelleborg relocated its production of solid tyres to Sri Lanka but kept Evergem as the central hub for logistics operations for material handling and construction tyres in Europe and the Middle East servicing more than 50 countries. For more information about Trelleborg, visit: www.trelleborg.com/wheels