Trelleborg - Innovations for Sustainable Farming at LAMMA 2018

LAMMA, the UK’s largest agricultural trade show, will play host to Trelleborg’s new innovations aimed at helping farmers to produce more, with less.

Bruce Lauder, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager, explains: “LAMMA is a great platform for Trelleborg to showcase our new technology and services. We have a real passion for agriculture and aim to make life as easy as possible on the farm, constantly looking at innovative ways to assist in farming efficiency and creating a sustainable future. With new technology and the increased digitalisation of agriculture, our new innovations add a further dimension to complete farm management.”

Taking centre stage will be the VIP (Variable Inflation Pressure) system. Winner of a Gold Medal at the 2017 SIMA innovation awards. The VIP system is a smart solution capable of self-adjusting the tyre pressure of a combine harvester during use.

Making its debut in the UK, the ConnecTire from Trelleborg is a brand new sensor-based smart wheel which increases efficiency and productivity by reducing the risk of tyre slippage on the rim. ConnecTire constantly monitors two key variables – tyre pressure and temperature – which it relays to both tractor and farm mainframes via Bluetooth and wireless connectivity.



The YourTire personalisation service is demonstrated on stand on an IF900/65R46 TM1000 High Power tyre. YourTire is an online service that allows farming professionals to personalise their tyres with either their name or logo.

ProgressiveTractionTM technology, winner of the LAMMA Environmental Innovation Award 2015, will be shown on a VF710/60R42 TM1060. Designed with the latest generation of tractors in mind it can be used for tractors over 350 horsepower and on those with narrower rims, improving tractor efficiency.

Elsewhere on the stand, Trelleborg will be presenting and discussing how to boost efficiency and productivity of farming operations by correct tyre set up as demonstrated at their successful Road Show events, with the opportunity to re-live the action through their Virtual Reality app.

Lauder concludes, “At LAMMA 2018, visitors will see the very best of what Trelleborg has to offer and how we can help to produce more with less, sustainably.”

Trelleborg are exhibiting on stand G29 at LAMMA 2018, 17th and 18th January in Peterborough, UK