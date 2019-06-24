“We are proud to add another leading multinational to our supplier base. As we continue to work towards expanding the global production capacity by establishing plants, a company like Trelleborg is an important partner,” says Thomas Sörensson, Enviro CEO.



“The transition to recovered Carbon Black is completely in line with our goal of managing our environmental impact throughout the entire life cycle of the tyre and reducing CO2 emissions from both production processes and products”, says Paolo Pompei, President at Trelleborg Wheel Systems.

“This is just another of a large number of initiatives launched by Trelleborg to meet the challenges of climate change, reinforcing its commitment to being at the forefront of the industry, while supporting the implementation of renewable energies across its entities around the world”, concludes Pompei.