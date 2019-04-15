Trelleborg Wheel Systems announces its exciting new loyalty programme ‘Agriplus’, which rewards farmers for their continued relationship with the brand and its product excellence.

Becoming a Trelleborg Agriplus partner offers the unique benefit of earning exclusive rewards when purchasing Trelleborg tyres. Points are earned in three ways, either when a Trelleborg replacement tyre is purchased through one of the Trelleborg Professional Centres (TPCs), when specifying Trelleborg tyres for a new tractor or when accessing the Trelleborg training platform.

The accumulated points can then be redeemed for items from an impressive catalogue of more than five hundred quality rewards. These are available from an online store and delivered straight to a customer’s door. Seven premium categories of awards include electronics, fashion, sports and leisure, jewellery and watches, featuring top brands. The quality rewards reflect Trelleborg’s ongoing dedication to offering excellence through performance: ‘Choose performance, earn rewards.’

Jon Hewitt, Marketing Manager UK & ROI at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, commented: “Our new Agriplus partnership programme is the perfect platform to connect and forge long-term relationships with our customers. It allows us to offer a ‘thank-you’ in the way of exclusive rewards for our customers’ loyalty and commitment to Trelleborg.

“We strive hard to continually evolve and perfect our products, with the sole aim of enhancing, protecting and growing our customers’ businesses. By welcoming new Agriplus partners on-board, we look forward to establishing new ground together and leading the way through an ever-changing and fast paced industry.”

Trelleborg are also keen to accelerate customer performance by offering Agriplus partners access to an exclusive training platform where additional points can be earned. The platform offers Agriplus partners the opportunity to expand their technical knowledge, better understand the Trelleborg range and latest innovations, along with the opportunity to participate in online training, or access and download brochures and product information.

Further information on becoming a Trelleborg Agriplus partner can be obtained from https://uk.trelleborg-agriplus.com, or customers can contact their local TPC. For more details on these go to https://uk.trelleborg-agriplus.com/TireDealers.