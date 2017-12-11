At Agribex 2017 Trelleborg Wheel Systems will showcased a number of key innovations aimed at helping farmers to produce more with less, sustainably.

Jean-Paul Spijker, Managing Director Benelux at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, explained: “We are delighted to have brought these solutions to Agribex. Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of our offering and we are very proud to showcase solutions that represent both. The increasing use of technology in farming operations is a key trend which we have been supporting for some time now; what we are showcased at Agribex demonstrates our commitment to that.”

At the show, Trelleborg showcased:

The ConnecTire smart wheel

The VIP (Variable Inflation Pressure) system

PneuTrac





“At Agribex 2017 visitors saw the very best of what Trelleborg has to offer,” concludes Spijker. “From groundbreaking innovations to passionate people, we shared our commitment for agriculture; helping to produce more with less, sustainably.”





