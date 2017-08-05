Trelleborg Successfully Hosted Field Day in Xinjiang, China

Trelleborg successfully hosted its 2017 Field Day in Alaer, Xinjiang, on June 29th, 2017. More than 200 visitors, including professional farmers, tractor dealers and trade media attended the event.

Andrea Manenti, Country Manager China, for Trelleborg’s agricultural and forestry tyres, says: “It is becoming crucial for modern farms to reduce fuel consumption and protect the soil. It was an honour for us to have professional farmers from Xinjiang witness how Trelleborg tyres can protect the soil, reduce fuel consumption and increase efficiency. With Trelleborg’s high end radial tyre technology we would like to support Chinese farmers to establish sustainable farming with improved efficiency.”

Mr. Qin Yafei, AGCO China Sales Director, also expressed his opinion that with good tyres a tractor will have more efficient performance in the field. He said: “Trelleborg and AGCO are globally partners and we will be joining together to provide high performance products to Chinese farmers.”