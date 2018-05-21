Trelleborg to Showcase its World of Tires at Tire Cologne 2018

Trelleborg will exhibit its range of products at the Tire Cologne expo, which will be held from 29 May to 1 June 2018.

Rolf Christmann, Managing Director for Trelleborg Wheel Systems in Germany, said: “This event is the place to be for all the leaders of the tire industry. It’s a great forum for networking and a meeting place of international experts. It will give Trelleborg a unique opportunity to display all of its solutions and to present products and innovation from all the tire segments in which we operate.”

At Tire Cologne, Trelleborg will present its flagship product range TM1060,which generates an extra wide footprint area improving farm productivity and crop yield while respecting the soil. On the road, the Progressive Traction tread pattern design significantly lowers rolling resistance, fuel consumption and emissions, while increasing comfort and safety for the operator.

The Pit Stop Line Elite XPresilient is another unique solution from Trelleborg for the material handling industry. The Pit Stop Line features a built-in, visible line that appears when the tire has just 100 hours remaining before replacement. This revolutionary system allows the user to increase safety and manage environmental impact across a forklift fleet.

Trelleborg’sEMRtire enhances productivity in demanding construction applications. It delivers damage protection and durability when it is required the most, in difficult weather conditions and on various surfaces such as sand, rock, gravel or soil. A strong radial carcass and state-of-the-art compound assure long life, while providing equal load distribution for a comfortable drive, keeping low fuel consumption.

“These innovations are only a teaser of what Trelleborg has in its offer and how it can help to increase performance and efficiency in different businesses and industries,” Rolf Christmann concludes.

As an additional attraction, Trelleborg has invited to its stand a professional BMX performer. Visitors can see his show that includes flat land BMX freestyle and interaction with the visitors, twice a day. At the end of the performance there will be meet & greet session. For more information, visit: www.trelleborg.com/wheels.