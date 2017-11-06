At Agritechnica 2017, with Smart Farming increasingly on the agenda, Trelleborg will showcase a number of key innovations aimed at helping farmers to produce more with less, in a sustainable way.

Lorenzo Ciferri, VP of Marketing and Communications, explained: “Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of what we do. Digitalisation and the increasing use of technology in farming operations are key trends which we have been supporting for some time now; what we are showcasing at Agritechnica is an evolution of that process.”

Trelleborg’s on stand experience will not just be limited to physical products. It will also feature the digital world of farming through a Virtual Reality experience and 3D Farm Simulator 17 for which Trelleborg is an official partner.

Ciferri continued: “The increased use of technology and the digitalisation of agriculture is an incredibly important development for farming and Trelleborg is right at the forefront of this movement. The challenge, as always, is to produce more with less and to do so sustainably. Technology has a transformational effect on the ability to do this. We feel that there is no better way to show this than to bring it to life at Agritechnica.”

