Trelleborg Wheel Systems Announces Price Increase

Due to significant inflationary costs as well as price increases on selected raw materials, Trelleborg Wheel Systems has announced a price increase of up to 10% in North America, up to 4% in Europe and up to 5% in the rest of the world. This price increase, which affects the entire Trelleborg Wheel Systems product range, will come into effect from the beginning of April.

For more information, visit: www.trelleborg.com/wheels.