Klarius Products Ltd has boosted its support for the German domestic market, with the appointment of Trevor Hudson as Business Development Manager for the region. Offering over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, Trevor will be supporting existing aftermarket partners, while also offering a management link for OE customers and developing new distribution channels.

Trevor said: “The German and UK car markets are highly integrated now, and together we work well to produce some of the best and most desirable cars in the world. Our availability in Germany has greatly expanded, with country-wide coverage and next day delivery on the entire 10,000+ Klarius emission control range. By closing gaps in existing aftermarket ranges our distribution partners achieve an average of 7% increase in sales with Klarius products.

All Klarius products are manufactured in our UK factory and type-approved to EU legislative standards (often by TÜV), so we are offering high quality to the market at an attractive price. In addition, we provide huge support for German home brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and even Porsche. Ultimately, we are bringing independent garages and German motorists all the benefits of range, availability and quality when it comes to specifying a replacement exhaust for a vehicle.

All Klarius components are supplied with a Fit-First-Time guarantee and a 2-year warranty. Each one is designed to match or exceed OEM part equivalency standards, with a real-world vehicle used during product development to make sure of compatibility. The result is a range of aftermarket emission control products that are guaranteed to preserve or enhance the original performance and efficiency of the vehicle.

Components available from Klarius include exhausts, catalytic converters (CATs), diesel particulate filters (DPFs), mountings and accessories. Klarius aims to support virtually all vehicles on EU roads that require a replacement exhaust system. The wide-ranging product offering encompasses everything from hatchbacks, saloons, light commercials, MPVs, SUVs, sports cars and luxury cars to superminis.