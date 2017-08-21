Tri-Sphere Goes Straight into Wheel Alignment

The Staffordshire-based bodyshop equipment specialist is now supplying the 3080 3D Wheel Aligner, from Chief.

The Chief 3080 3D is the first wheel alignment system to be supplied by Tri-Sphere, a company best known as the sole UK supplier of vehicle chassis re-alignment systems from Globaljig.

The 3080 3D is packed with operational advantages. These help deliver readouts in up to eight seconds without any roll-back compensation requirement.

Bluetooth connectivity between the front measuring heads and the control console add significant space-saving benefits. That’s because the console can be tucked away in a convenient location, while the fixed cameras and sensors on the measuring heads deliver accurate readouts - remotely. The heads attach with easy to fix tyre-grabbing clamps. The 3-point, quick locking feature is adaptable for wheels from 8-24 inches wide.

If no vehicle lift is available, the wheel alignment job can continue. The 3080 3D has the flexibility to be used on the workshop floor. The 3080 3D system has made wheel alignment using a lift an ‘optional only’ feature.

With no other control or monitoring equipment necessary, the area around the vehicle is completely free from obstructions that could interrupt the workflow, or create health and safety issues for employees.