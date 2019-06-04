Triangle showcases its latest product innovations at Autopromotec 2019

Triangle Tyre Europe were using their appearance at this year’s Autopromotec Show in Bologna in May to showcase their very latest range of PCR tyres which now incorporates a new winter ultra high performance pattern – the new Snowlink PL02.

At the same time the company launched two new truck tyre patterns in its European range which continues to be one of the leading brands worldwide in this sector. Finally a new OTR pattern was also making its debut at the show.

TheTriangle Snowlink PL02 offers outstanding handling performance and grip on wet and snowy road surfaces and is expected to boost the brand’s sales activities in the coming 2019/2020 winter season. Whilst the Triangle TB 598S has been specifically designed and produced for the demanding articulated dump truck market sector and joins the brand’s OTR sector’s leading range.

Triangle Tyre Europe’s General Manager, Corrado Moglia states, “As in previous years Autopromotec 2019 is an important venue in our show calendar and gives us a valuable opportunity to further underline our status as a leading player in the European and international markets.”.