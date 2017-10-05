Roberto Pizzamiglio joins Triangle Tyre Europe team as Sales Director for Southern Europe.

Pizzamiglio started his career in the tyre industry in 1996 when he joined Magri Group and in 1999 he was appointed as Consumer Sales Director for Yokohama brand.

He later added the responsibility also for GT Radial brand becoming Consumer Sales & Marketing Director for both brands and played a key role in the successful growth of the two brands in Italy.

Corrado Moglia, General Manager of Triangle Tire Europe says: “Through the recruitment of Roberto, Triangle has secured one of the most professional managers in the Italian tyre market. I am sure that he will give an important contribution in this new international position.”