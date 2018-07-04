Triangle Tyre appoint Tiresur as their exclusive distributor in Spain

Triangle Tyre Europe has announced that its brand in the consumer segment will now be exclusively distributed in Spain by Tiresur who are a leading tyre distributor in the country.

This new agreement with Tiresur represents another distinctive development in Triangle’s European strategy to constantly evolve into key strategic countries and Roberto Pizzamiglio, Triangle’s Sales Director for Southern Europe says, “We are very proud of establishing a distribution agreement with Tiresur as they have a proven record in the Spanish tyre market and look forward to a successful partnership like we have experienced in other key European markets with our distribution partners.”

Tiresur are part of the AM Group who are based in Granada and Francisco Garcia, General Manager of Tiresur Spain adds, “We are really looking forward to working with Triangle Europe and establishing our ambitious targets for the distribution of the brand throughout Spain.”