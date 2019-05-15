Triangle Tyre at Autopromotec 2019

Triangle is exhibiting at Autopromotec - the international automotive aftermarket trade show - in Bologna from 22ndto 26thMay.

Triangle booth, located at Hall 20 - A40, will display the latest PCR range, anticipated last year at the Tire Cologne show and now enriched with a new winter UHP pattern.

Triangle will also have 2 TBR tires representing the European range and 1 OTR tire, segment in which Triangle is one of the leading manufacturers worldwide.

At Autopromotec, Triangle is introducing for the first time in Europe the new UHP asymmetric winter pattern Snowlink PL02, claiming its excellent handling performance and grip on wet and snowy road: a new tire, which is expected to boost the brand sales for the next coming winter season.

Mirco Spiniella, Business Development Director for Europe, says:

“One of our tasks is to be consistent in renewing our PCR product range: we started last year with the launching of 4 new summer and the all-season patterns and are now continuing with the introduction of the new Snowlink PL02.

We are looking ahead to the next 3 years with a complete European tailor-made product development plan.

The positive feedback that we are getting from our Triangle European partners about the product quality and the market acceptance is giving us the enthusiasm to continue working hard on this path”.

Luca Mai, the newly appointed OTR Director for Europe is aware of the key role that he has taken within Triangle, holding an important market share in the OTR segment both in Replacement and OE.

He says: “at Autopromotec we have our TB598S for articulated dump trucks, one of our best sellers in Europe, with exceptional reliability in haulage applications.

Corrado Moglia, General Manager of Triangle Tyre Europe adds:

“We are keeping all promises given to the market and in such a short time, since we established our European office in 2017. We are continuing the growth together with our national partners and with great support from our HQ, from the R&D that has worked non-stop on the multiple requests from our EU team, to the top management that has helped us in staying competitive despite the ups and downs of raw materials and exchange rate fluctuations.

The Autopromotec in Bologna is for us another proof of Triangle presence in the European scenario as a recognized player and an occasion to meet our customers coming from all over the Continent and overseas“.