TRIANGLE Tyre enters the German market with B+B Reifencenter

TRIANGLE Tyre has signed a distribution agreement to consumer tyres with the wholesaler B+B Reifencenter GmbH to develop the German market.

B+B Reifencenter with about 50 employees and a strong focus on distribution of wheels and tires, has its headquarters in Schwerin (Hamburg)North-East Germany and is also active in automotive service and accessories.

B+B distribute almost one million tyres per yer and is recognised for its high-quality service.

The agreement is a further step into TRIANGLE strategy to increase its presence across Europe. The combination of a renewed PCR range, the product quality and a correct mix of marketing and commercial actions represents the right footprint of Triangle in the high demanding German market place.

Robert Baumann, who has built a successful story from a retail shop up to a large-scale distribution business, is leading B+B, together with Dirk Bernhardt; the two partners have been working in the German market for more than 20 years. Robert Baumann said, "Triangle is the right partner for B+B, our business model together with the Triangle go-to-market strategy will allows us to succeed. We are really looking forward to work with the Triangle European team and establish a win-win cooperation."

Mirco Spinella, Business Development Director for Europe of Triangle Tyre said, "We are very proud to enter in the most important European market with such a quality and professional partner such as B+B. We have analysed the market for a while before taking this strategic decision, but we are now ready to face the challenged and support the growth of both companies."