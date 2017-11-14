Marian Gabris joins Triangle Tyre Europe team as Sales Director for Eastern Europe; he has over 21 years of sales experience in the tyre industry.

He started his career in 1996 in Matador Group and in 2005 was appointed by Marangoni Group as responsible for market developments in Eastern Europe where he established valuable relationships with the major players of the industry.

From 2014 he has been working for Maxxis International GmbH, in charge of sales in the same area. The new role with Triangle will require him to maximize the sales and reinforce the Company presence in the key target markets.

Marian will report directly to Mirco Spiniella, Business Development Director for Europe, and he will be based in Puchov, Slovakia. Corrado Moglia, General Manager of Triangle Tyre Europe says: “Marian will be instrumental in the development of the sales in the area as well as contributing to competitor, pricing and market analysis.

