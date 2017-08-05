TRIANGLE Tyre Europe has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with DIPROPNEU, one of the main tyres distributors in the French market. The arrangement belongs to the new TRIANGLE’s strategy to increase its presence across Europe and, particularly for France, will focus on the development of the local and overseas markets for the Chinese manufacturer and its partner.



Axel Mazzacurati says: “DIPROPNEU is the right partner for an ambitious Company like TRIANGLE. We are the third generation to lead DIPROPNEU and, in the past, we were able to promote and launch many other successful tire brands. We are really looking forward to reply the success we had in the past and establish a win-win cooperation with TRIANGLE Tyre."

www.triangle.com.cn



From left to right: Philippe Widmer, Axel Mazzacurati, Bruno Mazzacurati

Tony Nobilo, Executive General Manager of TRIANGLE Tyre Co. says: “TRIANGLE Tyre is very pleased to establish a partnership with such a quality and professional Company like DIPROPNEU. We will do everything to support the common growth of our companies in the French market. TRIANGLE Tyre, as always, is fully committed to deliver innovation and quality products in support of our respected and valued partners."

