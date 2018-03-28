Trico Revamps Packaging in Response to Customer Feedback

TRICO is delighted to announce it has redesigned the packaging of its Force, Flex, Neoform and Ice ranges.



Brought about in response to customer feedback the revamp has resulted in shallower packaging that enables garages, factors or retailers to increase the number of wiper blades that can be hung on a display unit.



TRICO has also redesigned the artwork for these ranges which, with their logos and branding now aligned across all packages, gives them a coherent and uniform appearance. The artwork also features new product images and key technical points, as well as a QR code linking directly to the TRICO website catalogue, which is also mobile enabled, for easy vehicle look up.



TRICO Product and Brand Manager, Sam Robinson, said: “We have redesigned our popular clamshell type packaging as a direct response to customer feedback. We are well aware that space can be limited in some garages, motor factors and retail stores – therefore the new shallower style enables our customers to stock more products.



“There are no changes to the product inside, all barcode and part number information, as well as outer carton quantities, will remain unchanged.”



The new packaging will be introduced as a running change, with Flex estimated to be during July, Force following in August, along with Neoform and finally, Ice for September.



