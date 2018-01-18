Technicians should always be checking the rear blade as well as the front as it’s not only an upsell opportunity but also the motorist needs proper visibility all around them.

Rear integral blades should be changed just as often as the front wipers, although most drivers only change their rear blade once every five years or so. Highlighting this is a great opportunity to help your customers and win their loyalty. Rear blade sales now account for 10% of all wiper blade sales –workshops need to offer an extensive comprehensive programme to cover the market needs and take advantage of another additional revenue opportunity.

TRICO’s rear blade programme now contains 48 blades in conventional, beam which includes OE style with the beam design enabling even pressure distribution and plastic styles containing 30% fiber class content and high UV resistance. Supported by a dedicated rear blade only catalogue and supplied as part of the Trico Exact Fit programme, with a dedicated yellow flash on the packaging to easily identify rear screen blades. TRICO also provide unique connectors that cover up to two different arm types with the same connector and also reduces total SKU’s required.

TRICO product and brand manager Sam Robinson said: “The range of specialty blades are specifically designed for Exact Fit rear screen applications. These blade types cannot be serviced with a standard conventional wiper blade and instead have various connection styles and blade types (plastic, beam, or metal). The process of changing a rear windshield wiper blade should be repeated annually along with replacing the front windshield wiper blades. If they are not replaced, they may fall off during use and scratch the entire windshield or not adequately clear the glass of obstructions.

“This provides another opportunity for garages to increase profit as there is an increasing number of vehicles with unique rear wiper blade designs. Although many of these blades look similar, they’re specially developed and unique in fitment. The TRICO Exact Fit rear blade programme is comprehensive in coverage to accommodate the wide variety of applications.”



