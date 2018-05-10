TRICO Scoops 'Recommended' Award from Auto Express

TRICO won a 'Recommended' Award for its Exact Fit range in the Auto Express Product Group Test Awards 2nd May, 2018.

Auto Express tested 10 wiper blades on a 2011 Skoda Superb, to see whether each set left smears, streaks or blemishes, and also assessed how easy they were to fit and how each wiper’s noise level compared with its rivals. Auto Express also considered cost in the assessments, with the quoted prices for a 24 and 18-inch twin set.

Auto Express reported: "Among the more solid wipers we assessed, TRICO’s Exact Fit blades behaved as described, slotting smoothly into our test car’s wiper arms. The TRICO wipers were quiet when wiping and cleaned washer fluid from the screen, leaving no streaks or smears.”

TRICO Product and Brand Manager, Sam Robinson said: “We are delighted to be awarded ‘Recommended’ for our Exact Fit range as it endorses our aim to provide motorists with the ideal wiper solution for each and every vehicle application.

“Made from the finest quality natural rubber and high-strength steel, TRICO Exact Fit replacement blades make it easy for them to restore their vehicles to original factory quality and they offer long-lasting performance.”

The Exact Fit range from TRICO is available through www.wiperblades.co.uk