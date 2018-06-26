TRICO won a dramatic penalty shootout to win The TRICO Cup at The TRICO Stadium, despite the media opposition staging a magnificent second-half comeback.

TRICO’s Ian Beckett was the hero – and man of the match – after saving two spot kicks, while TRICO’s penalty takers netted all four attempts to ensure The TRICO Cup went back to Pontypool.

TRICO dominated the first-half and took a deserved lead thanks to goals from TRICO-sponsored race driver, Jemma Moore, and TRICO Customer Services Administrator, Gavin Moulton.

While a rejuvenated media side created a host of excellent chances at the beginning of the second half, TRICO punished some poor finishing with a third goal – Moulton nodding in a close-range header for his second goal.

Auto Express’ Alex Rumble did pull a goal back for the media team, injecting some belief into his team-mates.

As TRICO’s players tired as the half went on, the media team continued to exert their dominance and Rumble pulled another goal back with 10 minutes to go. At the other end, The Garage’s Stuart Woolley stopped a certain goal with a last-gasp goal-line clearance, before Tyres and Accessories’Andrew Bogie saved a glancing header that in all likelihood would have killed off any potential comeback.

Rumble, though, sent the match to penalties and secured his hat-trick with a last-minute tap-in. Commercial Vehicle Workshop’s James Moore tame shot on the right-hand side of the 18-yard box fell into the path of Rumble at the far post, who tucked it away into an empty net.

It was TRICO captain, MAFCO’s Dominic Birtwell, though, that lifted the trophy and capped off an excellent day at The TRICO Stadium.

Senior Marketing, Product and Brand Manager, Sam Robinson, said: “I couldn’t possibly have imagined such a fantastic turnout from so many members of our staff, customers and the automotive and local media. Everybody got stuck in to make a fantastic game with a comeback from the media side that no-one could have scripted! A huge thanks to everyone who made the effort to join us at The TRICO stadium. All of the talk after the match was of ‘when’ we have a rematch and not ‘if’ – so watch this space.”

Redditch United Commercial and Community Director, David Tittershill, said: “It was great to host the inaugural TRICO Cup at Redditch United. We always enjoy having our partners here at the TRICO Stadium, and to see so many members of the media take part was great.

“The match itself was played in good spirits and with the inclusion of the TRICO racing car and transporter being on site, it provided fantastic entertainment for those that were able to join us.”