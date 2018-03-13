TRICO UPDATES ITS IMAGE BANK TO ENSURE CLEAR VISION

TRICO has recently updated its image bank with precise product shots of its complete rear blade programme within the Exact Fit range.



TRICO product and brand manager Sam Robinson said: “With almost 50 references all with unique connection types the rear blade programme is complex. These new product photos will help garages and retailers to clearly identify the correct rear blade for a vehicle.”



The images include a side on shot which shows the complete blade and a close up overhead shot of the connection area, showing the connection point in more detail.



The images are available in all TRICO electronic catalogues, future printed catalogues and also upon request Hannah.martin@trico-group.com