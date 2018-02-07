TRICO Welcomes Andy to the Team

TRICO is delighted to welcome Andy Taylor as its technical sales representative for the UK & Ireland.



Andy is from Glasgow and has more than 25 years experience in the automotive aftermarket. He previously worked as a business development manager at Juratek Ltd and TRW, as well as having run his own motor factor business.

Andy commented: “With an insight to both sides of the market – from a supplier and customer perspective – I have a greater understanding of what customers need to grow their TRICO wiper blade sales.”



Andy’s role includes working with customers to help them grow their TRICO business by promoting the ranges, updating stock, upselling products and selling products to prospective clients, alongside maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales.