TRICO Welcomes Two New Recruits to the Team

TRICO is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Callard as Project Introduction Engineer and Leah Eversley-Boyd to the role of Credit Controller and Finance Analytics.



Ben joins from Northern Automotive Systems to take up the position at the TRICO European HQ and will be responsible for project work relating to business quotations and implementation in Europe. Ben will have direct contact with the Trico US engineering team as well as local operational projects.

Leah from Newport concluded: “I am enjoying being part of the team at TRICO and communicating directly with other businesses and individuals.”

