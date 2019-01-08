TRICO’S CLEAR VISION FOR 2019

TRICO, the world’s leading windscreen wiper blade developer and supplier, is predicting significant growth in aftermarket wiper sales over the coming months.

An important element of the TRICO 2019 marketing programme will be the enhanced support for trade and consumer campaigns.

TRICO advertising will be focussed on driving business to its trade customers with particular reference to new range extensions and a brand-new blade series set to launch in Q4 that for now is being kept closely under wraps. The company will also provide distributors with sales and marketing support, including training, technical assistance and sales promotion guidance, as well as point-of-sale material.

TRICO Senior Product and Brand Manager, Sam Robinson said: “The TRICO strategy has always been to provide the trade with a comprehensive answer to what has become a complex problem with regards to stocking and fitting wiper blades.

“The company invests time and resources and we will continue to forge ahead with innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

“It’s an exciting time at TRICO, as there are a lot of things coming to fruition that we’ve been working on for a while as a company for 2019, so watch this space.”

On the consumer side, TRICO is a supporter of Yorkshire-based, Tockwith Motorsports (TMS) and proudly sponsor a TRICO liveried transporter and a Ginetta G50 that travels from circuit-to-circuit competing in races in the UK and around Europe. TMS is renowned for finding and developing young drivers and its driver initiative is of great interest to TRICO as it proactively uses these drivers as brand ambassadors.