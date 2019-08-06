Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its eagerly-anticipated high performance muscle roadster, the Rocket 3, which uses Avon Tyres’ new Cobra Chrome product.

Available in two models, the R and GT, the Rocket 3 boasts a world’s largest production motorcycle engine capacity of 2500cc, which delivers the highest torque of any production motorbike and unparalleled acceleration, while offering a beautifully smooth, responsive and incredibly refined ride.

Avon Tyres, the OE supplier to Triumph Motorcycles, contributed to the end result by developing a new Cobra Chrome tyre especially for the Rocket 3 line-up. Imposing tyre sizes of 150/80 ZR17 at the front and 240/50 ZR16 at the rear add to the roadster’s distinctive muscular presence.

Avon’s Cobra Chrome tyre features exquisite details. Consistent with its name, the edge of the tread is reminiscent of snake skin, and a raised logo in the form of a Cobra head further enhances its aesthetics. Meanwhile, the new tread pattern on the front and rear has been developed for exceptional grip and incredible mileage.

Dominic Clifford, Global Avon Motorcycle Manager, said, “We are proud to be the tyre of choice for such an iconic brand as Triumph Motorcycles. The Rocket 3 roadster is the pinnacle of motorcycles. To see our Avon Cobra Chrome tyre fitted on both models really is a testimony to the tyre’s performance.”

For more information about Avon Tyres, go to www.avon-tyres.co.uk.



