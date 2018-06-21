Michelin UK HQ, 20th June 2018 – The Michelin Supercar Paddock will return to the world-renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed for its seventh year running at the 2018 event this July.

Bigger and better than ever, and with a refreshed live format, presenting line-up and fully immersive experience for show goers, the Michelin Supercar Paddock 2018 is set to be the busiest and most eventful to date.

New for 2018 is motoring TV broadcaster Vicki Butler-Henderson, who is on hand to host the live action in the Michelin Supercar Paddock with TV racing pundit and multiple BTCC champion, Tim Harvey. An exciting line-up of motor sport greats, celebrities and industry leaders will be talking to the presenters in the Paddock, keeping the crowds entertained.

This year’s Batch 6 Michelin Supercar Run is made up of some 70 of the finest supercars and hypercars, which are all housed within the Paddock and First Glance area at the Festival.

An all-new immersive area in the Paddock is the Tyre Warming Area, in place to interact with expectant petrolheads over the noise of the high-revving and tyre-squealing supercars preparing to launch on to the Hill Climb. Presenters Vicki and Tim will be on hand to take a closer look at machinery and to talk to the drivers and fans about the cars on display.

In celebration of another global sporting event, the Michelin Supercar Paddock will this year be running its own exciting knockout World Cup - a campaign to have YouTube stars from across the globe competing in a variety of challenges for the privilege of being named Michelin’s Influencer Champion. Representing the UK will be star vloggers Sam Fane (Seen Through Glass) and Paul Wallace (Supercars of London), whose coverage of the World Cup challenges leading up to FoS begins on their respective channels from July.

A Michelin Showstopper Trophy finalist will be selected by the public after every day at the Festival. A final ‘Showstopper of the Festival’ will be selected and presented with the highly prestigious accolade after the final Supercar Run on Sunday. The 2017 running of the trophy saw the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 collecting the big prize. See www.facebook.com/MichelinUK for more details.

Away from the Supercar Paddock, the Michelin Main Stand will also play host to a variety of car unveils, with the silk coming off a number of exotica housed within the three-tier public motorhome.

Vicki Butler-Henderson said: “This is my first year presenting the Michelin Supercar Paddock and I cannot wait to see some of the most exotic, intricate and downright sexy supercars that the world’s most renowned manufacturers have managed to create.

“Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 is already lining up to be one of the biggest and best, in this, its Silver Jubilee year, with some of the most prestigious brands making special product debuts and announcements on our live stage. These reveals, coupled with numerous special guest appearances and a World Cup of our own should make for a really thrilling and action-packed arena in the Michelin Supercar Paddock.”

Further details of product debuts and special appearances will be announced in due course with many of the biggest car manufacturers confirming some very special presentations within the 2018 Michelin Supercar Paddock.