TRUCK TO MINI: FOUR WHEEL ALIGNER COMPATIBILITY

Absolute Alignment, suppliers of OEM-approved 3D and Bluetooth wheel alignment equipment, provides installations for use on a wide range of vehicles, from a standard recovery truck to a MINI.

Garages and workshops can offer these extensive four wheel alignment services – for commercial vehicles and passenger cars – with a Bluetooth Pro Wheel Aligner, currently one of Absolute Alignment’s top selling products.

The expert team at Absolute Alignment has the knowledge of setting up this popular six-sensor four wheel alignment technology, specifically for a wider customer base, so that outlets can make their investment in new equipment work harder, earning more.

The Bluetooth Pro Wheel Aligner is fully wireless to ensure fast and easy use, and can be used with four and two-post lifts and in-ground wheel-free scissor lifts.

The direct contact charging and calibration system means the whole wheel alignment package is 100% cable free for a safe workshop. Each measuring head also has a remote control to allow you to run the full wheel alignment process from any corner of the car.

Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, said, “Bodyshops need to be flexible in terms of the vehicles they can work on, to keep up with demand. The Bluetooth Pro Wheel Aligner is truly one of the most versatile pieces of wheel alignment equipment on the market today. It helps workshops grow their business profitably, while benefiting from first class training and support services from Absolute Alignment technicians.

“New for this year, an extension pack is also available which means that car recognition is almost immediate. Just input a vehicle’s registration plate or take a photograph of the car on a tablet, and allow the sophisticated system to do the rest.”

Absolute Alignment supplies an array of wheel alignment equipment to suit workshops of all sizes, and is the only UK provider with a full range of Bluetooth wheel aligners suitable for cars and commercial vehicles – including those equipped with the latest generation of ADAS.

For more information on the Bluetooth Pro Wheel Aligner, as utilised by Power Maxed Racing to set up race winning cars in the British Touring Car Championship, go to www.absolutealignment.co.uk.