TruckForce is one of the largest independent tyre service networks in Europe and is an integral part of Goodyear Total Mobility, a customised end-to-end fleet offer including premium tyres, solutions and services.

TruckForce represents a pan-European network specialised in the complete lifecycle management of commercial truck tyres, including preventive maintenance, replacement, regrooving, retreading and roadside assistance. With more than 2000 service network locations in 32 countries, it also provides a 24/7 road assistance breakdown service getting customers back on the road within 120 minutes.

To strive for a continuous enhanced customer and driver experience, Goodyear recently organized a successful audit of its TruckForce network. The audit was conducted by a third party taking into account more than 70 points of control and covering every aspect from product availability, service capability and quality, as well as the safety of the workforce to training and safety of the work force. The key objective was to examine in detail all the aspects that contribute to the satisfaction of fleet customers.

The audit took place for the 2nd consecutive time and delivered excellent results with on average over 80% compliance to Goodyear’s highest standards. Based on the outcome and detailed insights, Goodyear will continue strengthening the strong benefits of the network:

Professional staff trained by Goodyear and equipped with the latest technology

ServiceLine24h roadside assistance in case of emergency

FleetOnlineSolutions, Goodyear’s Internet-based fleet management system

Detailed technical and management reporting

By providing a customized one stop value proposition, TruckForce delivers a premium service assurance to fleet owners supporting a cost-efficient operation by maximizing uptime and a professional tyre management and maintenance.

